Next week Netflix will release its most upsetting series since Jupiter's Legacy with Sexy Beasts, a new dating show that puts the idea of love at first sight and picking partners based on their personality to the test. Though the participants in the series will take part in some traditional reality-dating show antics, they'll all be clad in full prosthetic make-up the entire time to mask their true appearance. Contestants will take on the appearance of anthropomorphic animals, demons, and other monsters from the movies. The streamer has debuted a clip from the show which appears plucked from your nightmares, showing off the elimination process in the bizarre new series. Watch it below!