For the first time this millennium, Michael Phelps is not on the swimming roster at the summer Olympics. Of course, it was announced last week that Phelps will still be involved, serving as a broadcast personality for NBC during swimming events. The first swimming events of the Olympics are scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 a.m. EST, starting with the preliminary heats of the women’s 100m butterfly. Watch the complete Olympics swimming event live stream from anywhere.