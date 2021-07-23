Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Tragic Loss of Ocelot May Still Bring Hope for Future

defenders.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the efforts of scientists and veterinarians in multiple states and facilities, the death of a wild Texas ocelot may someday spark new life. This month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Gladys Porter Zoo, and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW), worked together to collect valuable genetic material from an ocelot that was hit by a car at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge in South Texas. The genetic material – a high quality semen sample –has the potential to bolster captive-bred populations managed in zoos by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Ocelot Species Survival Plan. The sample will be used for artificial insemination of a captive female. Such reproductive technologies are also being considered for use in the conservation of wild Texas ocelots in the near future.

defenders.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Zoos#The Gladys Porter Zoo#Defenders Of Wildlife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy