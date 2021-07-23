Cancel
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County reports 418 positive cases of COVID-19

KRGV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHidalgo County on Friday reported 418 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases, 65 are confirmed and 353 are probable. The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:. 161 people in the 0-19 age group. 78 people in their 20s. 76 people in their 30s. 47...

