Tampa, FL

Tampa Maritime Foundation Targets Area Students For Scholarship

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – The Tampa Bay Maritime Scholarship Foundation (TBMSF) gave area students $60,000 for the 2021-2022 scholastic year in support of higher education goals.

The TBMSF assists individuals enrolling in a post-secondary college education or adult technical skills training leading to a wide range of career paths in the Maritime Industry.

A list of the area students receiving scholarships for the upcoming collegiate year:

  • Jalen Richardson, a sophomore at Great Lakes Maritime Academy ($10,000)
  • Lesley Valdez a sophomore, at State University New York Maritime College ($10,000)
  • Matthew Rodriguez, a sophomore, at State University New York Maritime College ($10,000)
  • Steven D. Jaques, a Freshman at Texas A&M Maritime College, Galveston ($10,000)
  • Erin D. Backlinie, Freshman at Massachusetts Maritime Academy ($10,000)
  • Morgan G. McDaniel, a Freshman at Maine Maritime Academy ($10,000)

TBMSF holds several fundraisers throughout the year to fund our scholarships. These events, hosted and supported by Port Tampa Bay and volunteers, include the Anchor Ball, the PTB Bay Slam Fishing Tournament, and the PTB Golf tournament.

The New York Yankees Foundation, in the name of George Steinbrenner, makes an annual $10,000 donation to the TBMSF to support maritime scholarships.

“These scholarships allow area students to further their education in the maritime industry and help develop a diverse workforce needed to supply and strengthen our marine transportation industry today and in the future. With 80% of our goods utilizing waterborne transportation, it is paramount to ensure this country has a strong merchant marine.” said Jere White, TBMSF President.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

