Turmeric is known for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and DNA- protective effects, and is sometimes called a “wonder spice.”. Plant-based foods with intense flavor (herbs and spices) or with intense color are known for their special health benefits. Turmeric is both intensely flavored and intensely colored. It is used in Indian cooking and gives curry its yellow color. Turmeric is thought to be the reason that India has one of the lowest rates of cancer in the world. (They have one of the highest rates of heart disease, though, thought to be due to ghee, the processed butter they use in cooking).