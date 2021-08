NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$0.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofNTST traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 575,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,277. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2,595.00.