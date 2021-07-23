A Look Ahead to Some Christmas Events
Yes, I understand it is July but it is never too early to start talking about Christmas. It already looks like some Christmas events and celebrations are being announced. Let's start here in Victoria. The Annual Lighted Christmas Parade is back in downtown Victoria on Saturday, December 4th. The Annual Christmas on the Square is scheduled for Saturday, December 18th Here is your chance to take a picture with Santa and the HEB Christmas Tree while enjoying the Christmas merriment of the season! Click here for more information.987jack.com
