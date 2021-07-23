Cancel
Robeson County, NC

NCDOT: Tar Heel Road drainage being improved

By Staff report
The Robesonian
LUMBERTON — Several crossline pipes along a 7-mile swath of Tar Heel Road in Robeson County are being replaced before the road is resurfaced.

“These pipes are reaching the end of their lifespans, and we want to proactively replace them before they cause drainage problems,” said Brice Bell, the Robeson County maintenance engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation.

A total of 20 sites will be upgraded with new drainage pipes, starting from where Tar Heel Road begins at N.C. 41 outside Lumberton to the Robeson-Bladen county line, according to NCDOT. Some of the new pipes will be larger than the ones they are replacing.

Departmental maintenance crews are doing one site at a time and closing only that location for about a week, according to the Transportation Department. They are prioritizing sites and doing work based on when materials can be delivered, so they are not following a pattern along the road.

The work began recently and will last through the fall, according to NCDOT. Drivers should slow down and be cautious traveling on Tar Heel Road while the culverts are being upgraded.

After the work is completed, an NCDOT contractor will resurface and restripe the road to improve the driving surface. The repaving is scheduled to be completed by next spring.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

