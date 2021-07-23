Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, NC

Sheriff’s Office personnel arrest Lumberton man on drug charges

By Staff report
Posted by 
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qWXp_0b68aQjG00

LUMBERTON — A 28-year-old Lumberton man is facing drug charges.

Leon Hunt was arrested Wednesday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators in the parking lot of a convenience store U.S. 74 West and South Chicken Road in Rowland, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hunt was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Anyone with more information or information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

Comments / 1

The Robesonian

The Robesonian

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Lumberton, NC
Rowland, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Robeson County, NC
Lumberton, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rowland, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Paraphernalia#Marijuana#Convenience Store#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy