Sheriff’s Office personnel arrest Lumberton man on drug charges

LUMBERTON — A 28-year-old Lumberton man is facing drug charges.

Leon Hunt was arrested Wednesday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators in the parking lot of a convenience store U.S. 74 West and South Chicken Road in Rowland, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hunt was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Anyone with more information or information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.