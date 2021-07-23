ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rockford stumbles early, falls to Kenosha

 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleA familiar story plagued the Rivets once again in a 10-3 loss to Kenosha on Thursday night at Rivets Stadium. For the 34th game this season, Rockford allowed runs in the first two innings, falling in an 8-0 hole in the 2nd inning, which proved to be too much to...

