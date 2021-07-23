Rockford stumbles early, falls to Kenosha

Philippi, W. Va. – There was a lot of early action on Wednesday evening when the Wheeling Men's Socce team (4-11-1, 3-10-1) took on Alderson Broaddus. Wheeling got on the board first, but the Battlers scored three unanswered and ended up taking the game 3-1. Both offenses were on fire early on in the game, as the team's combined for eight shots in the first 15 minutes of the game Wheeling got off two of those eight shots, withMiguel Martin and Hugo Rodriguez taking those shots. Wheeling would be the first offense to break through in the 15th minute of the game. Richard Afolayanka tool a pass from Rodriguez and knocked it into the bottom left corner of the net. The Cardinals would hold that lead for just five minutes before the Battlers got back on the board. Angel De Avila would find the net and tie the game at 1-1 in the 20th minute.

WHEELING, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO