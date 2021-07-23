Track & Field Teams, Six Fighting Hawks Earn USTFCCCA Academic Awards
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The University of North Dakota track & field continued its tradition as one of the elite academic programs in the country in 2020-21 as both the men's and women's teams earned Academic Team honors from USTFCCCA this week. In addition, the Fighting Hawks women finished fourth in the country with a team GPA of 3.771, while six student-athletes received individual awards setting the new Division I standard for UND.fightinghawks.com
Comments / 0