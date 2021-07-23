We want the Best Of Both Worlds- how MLS clubs can maximize the U22 rules

After one of the more impressive — and fun — victories in Sounders history, they returned home for a boring old match against the boring old Kansas City Sports. It was a hard-fought game, with both teams showing flashes of class and tense midfield play. Each squad had periods of domination, but Seattle created the better chances over the course of the game. Unfortunately, goals require finishing those chances, and Seattle finished fewer of them. SKC took advantage of their opportunities, scored multiple times, and left Seattle with a 3-1 win. Some rough defensive play from Seattle’s ever-changing back group was punished, and for the first time all season they lost at home. Considering this result, that midweek win suddenly looks different in hindsight.
