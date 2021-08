You might want to check your spice rack and see if you've got one of these recalled McCormick Seasonings in there. If so, get rid of it because it could be spiked with salmonella! When I say spiked I don't mean "spiked" like somebody deliberately put it in there, I just mean it might contain some salmonella traces and you don't want to find out the hard way! Avoid potential food poisoning by tossing these three McCormick Seasonings in the trash!