In a long-anticipated move, the NCAA announced on April 15 that student-athletes can now transfer once without needing to sit out a year. While it could lead to more of a "free agency" feel each spring in college basketball, freedom of movement is something celebrated by the Transfer Rankings. The transfer portal has already seen record numbers in terms of players leaving programs, but much of that has to do with seniors taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility. With the one-time transfer waiver passing, expect the numbers to remain fairly high over the next few years.