The first Chinese driver in Formula 1 history is joining the grid next season. Hoping for a “boost of talent and youthful enthusiasm,” Alfa Romeo’s F1 team has named Guanyu Zhou as a racer for the 2022 campaign. The 22-year-old will make his debut at next season’s opener in Bahrain, at which point he will become the first Chinese national to become a full-time F1 driver. Alfa Romeo says the youngster has been on the radar of most F1 teams for some time. Showcasing a steadfast dedication to the sport, Zhou has racked up multiple victories in F1’s feeder series. This year,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO