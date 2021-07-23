Indiana American Water names Halverstadt VP of operations

Indiana American Water has named Dan Halverstadt vice president of operations effective Monday.

“(Halverstadt) brings more than 25 years of leadership in both the public and private sectors and has a proven track record of delivering results in the utility industry and in service to his country in the United States Air Force,” Indiana American Water President Matt Prine stated in a recent news release.

Halverstadt will oversee all operations within Indiana American Water’s service districts, company officials stated in the release. His responsibilities will include leading operations at the company’s treatment, distribution and field service operations facilities across the state. He will be headquartered at Indiana American Water’s corporate office in Greenwood.

Halverstadt has more than 22 years of experience in the United States Air Force, including multiple positions where he led as many as 1,800 airmen, including overseeing flight test standards for 27 aircraft types, managing all facets of cargo delivery and collaborating on several key initiatives involving supply chain, professional development, manufacturing, and development of new military aircraft, the release stated.

In the utility sector, Halverstadt served as vice president of quality and training for USIC, the largest underground utility locating and damage prevention company in North America. Prior to joining Indiana American Water, he was vice president of operational excellence for Scope Services, a premier Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) deployment, energy services and utility field service provider.

He earned an associate’s degree in aviation operations from the Community College of the USAF, a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology and a master’s degree in quality engineering and management from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, and a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from the Purdue University Krannert School of Management.