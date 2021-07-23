Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, IN

Indiana American Water names Halverstadt VP of operations

By From staff reports
Posted by 
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjmJQ_0b68SM5E00

Indiana American Water has named Dan Halverstadt vice president of operations effective Monday.

“(Halverstadt) brings more than 25 years of leadership in both the public and private sectors and has a proven track record of delivering results in the utility industry and in service to his country in the United States Air Force,” Indiana American Water President Matt Prine stated in a recent news release.

Halverstadt will oversee all operations within Indiana American Water’s service districts, company officials stated in the release. His responsibilities will include leading operations at the company’s treatment, distribution and field service operations facilities across the state. He will be headquartered at Indiana American Water’s corporate office in Greenwood.

Halverstadt has more than 22 years of experience in the United States Air Force, including multiple positions where he led as many as 1,800 airmen, including overseeing flight test standards for 27 aircraft types, managing all facets of cargo delivery and collaborating on several key initiatives involving supply chain, professional development, manufacturing, and development of new military aircraft, the release stated.

In the utility sector, Halverstadt served as vice president of quality and training for USIC, the largest underground utility locating and damage prevention company in North America. Prior to joining Indiana American Water, he was vice president of operational excellence for Scope Services, a premier Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) deployment, energy services and utility field service provider.

He earned an associate’s degree in aviation operations from the Community College of the USAF, a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology and a master’s degree in quality engineering and management from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, and a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from the Purdue University Krannert School of Management.

Comments / 0

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo, IN
5K+
Followers
136
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Kokomo Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
Greenwood, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
Greenwood, IN
Business
State
Illinois State
City
Greenwood, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Infrastructure#Indiana American Water#Usic#Scope Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

American Water Works: Debt Overview

Shares of American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) increased by 9.70% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt American Water Works Co has. American Water Works Co's Debt. According to the American Water Works Co's most recent balance sheet...
Ladoga, INJournal Review

Long named water specialist of the year

LADOGA — Don Long, utility superintendent with the Town of Ladoga Utilities, has been presented with the Water System Operations Specialist of the Year award from Alliance of Indiana Rural Water for 2021. The best of the best in the water and wastewater industry are recognized each year for being a leader in the rural water industry.
Indiana Statebuildingindiana.com

Long-Time Auto Industry Exec Named Conexus Indiana President and CEO

Fred Cartwright, former General Motors executive and past executive director of the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR), has been named president and CEO of Conexus Indiana, a statewide organization dedicated to strengthening Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industries. Cartwright succeeds retiring president and CEO J. Mark Howell, who has led Conexus since late 2017.
Griffin, GAGriffin Daily News

Kiley joins Rinnai as VP of operations

Rinnai America Corp., manufacturer of the No. 1-selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America, announced Shelley Kiley has joined the organization as its vice president of operations. Kiley’s extensive knowledge will help Rinnai continue to grow and expand manufacturing capabilities in North America, including overseeing the completion...
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

Two Indiana Communities Named as 'Hot Markets'

ELKHART and FORT WAYNE - A new report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows two Indiana communities are among the top 20 emerging housing markets out of 300 communities. The publication says the addition of real estate tax data to the Emerging Housing Markets Index is part of the reason.
Businesshealthcarenews.com

Michael Craney Named VP of Sales at Insurance for Students and FutureHealth

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Michael Craney has been named vice president of Sales with Insurance for Students and FutureHealth. With more than a decade of experience in the insurance and financial industries, he is a part of a dedicated team that works together to provide clients with the highest possible level of service.
Newport, KYrcnky.com

NKY Water District Names New President/CEO

The Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) announced a change in leadership, but it won't happen right away. Current NKWD President/CEO Ronald Lovan announced that he plans to retire on August 1, 2022. The water district's board of commissioners announced the implementation of a one-year transitional successional plan and named Lindsey...
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Anchor Loans Hires Andrew Jewett As SVP, Enterprise Sales

Formerly lead lending at Sundae Inc. Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, today announced that Andrew Jewett has joined the company as senior vice president, enterprise sales. In this newly created position, Jewett will be responsible for account management/segmentation, sales recruitment/training, new product development/deployment, marketing,...
BusinessFlorida Weekly

Brewer named LSI senior VP

Rhonda Brewer has been named senior vice president of Land Services for LSI Companies Inc. She is responsible for all aspects of land activities, including feasibility, zoning, entitlements, permitting, permit compliance, development management, and ongoing asset management. Ms. Brewer brings over 20 years of experience in real estate acquisition, entitlements...
Macomb, ILwiu.edu

Hare Named Deputy Director of Maintenance and Operations

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL -- Kirk Hare, Western Illinois University Facilities Management supervisor, has been named the deputy director of maintenance and operations. Hare has served as a supervisor for WIU Facilities Maintenance moving crew since August 2011. He joined the Facilities Maintenance staff as a building service worker in December 2008, serving in that role until his promotion to supervisor in 2011. Hare also owned and operated Pro-Clean in Macomb from 2004-2013. Before joining WIU, he worked as a salesperson for Western Distributing Company in Macomb from 1996-2008, and as the building maintenance supervisor for the Macomb Park District from 1990-1996.
Indiana Statewitzamfm.com

American Legion Elects New Indiana Commander

Mark Gullion was elected The American Legion, Department of Indiana’s state commander by delegates from the 11 districts throughout the state during the 102nd annual Indiana American Legion Convention on July 10, 2021, in Indianapolis. Gullion, a 32-year member of Speedway American Legion Post 500, is a United States Air...
BusinessVirginia Business

Old Point National Bank appoints VP operations

Christopher Hobbs comes from U.Va. Community Credit Union. Hampton-based Old Point National Bank has appointed Christopher Hobbs as its vice president of operations, the bank announced Wednesday. “We are so pleased to have Chris Hobbs join the Old Point family,” said Susan R. Ralston, executive vice president and chief operating...
Syracuse, NYcnybj.com

People news: BeerBoard names Randall VP of strategic development

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — BeerBoard — a Syracuse–based provider of technology and automated business intelligence to bars, restaurants, breweries, and other on-premise retailers — announced it has appointed Jim Randall VP of strategic development. Randall, who has almost 15 years of experience, joins BeerBoard from Lagunitas Brewing Company, which is owned...
Wysox Township, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Claverack hires VP of engineering, operations

WYSOX — Nicholas Berger has been hired as the senior director/vice president of engineering and operations for Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative. Berger brings nearly 20 years of experience in the electric utility industry to the cooperative. He most recently served as director of operations and safety for Pioneer Electric Cooperative in Piqua, Ohio. Prior to that, he had served as the assistant director for the City of Piqua Municipal Power System, where his main responsibilities involved engineering and technical services.
Houghton, MIWLUC

MTEC SmartZone appoints David Rowe as CEO

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The MTEC SmartZone Board of Directors Friday announced the appointment of David Rowe as Chief Executive Officer effective August 1, 2021. Rowe is a multi-disciplinary professional with an extensive background in business and product development, management, finance and market research. He has a long and successful track record of developing community relationships and strategic partnerships.
Businessseniorhousingnews.com

Movers & Shakers: New Maxwell Group Operations VP; Friendship Senior Options Names Interim CEO

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy