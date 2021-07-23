Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: 'Very good chance' 76ers trade No. 28 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

By Luke Adams
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gvibp_0b68RpCk00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Sixers have had discussions about moving the No. 28 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and are open to trading that selection in a deal for future assets or a veteran contributor, writes Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com, who first reported that the 76ers were exploring trading their first-round selection, hears from a source that there’s a “very good chance” the pick is on the move on or before draft night. Philadelphia’s goal, Neubeck notes, is to add another starter-level player to its rotation, so even if the team trades No. 28 for future assets, it may look to flip those assets for a veteran.

Although the Sixers could be a taxpayer in 2021-22 and the No. 28 pick would give them the opportunity to add an inexpensive young player to the roster, the team feels it doesn’t have a ton of extra “developmental reps” to offer, says Neubeck. Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe are among the young players who will be competing for rotation minutes next season.

Still, the 76ers continue to take a closer look at players who could be options at No. 28 in case they hang onto the pick. Pompey reports that Arizona State wing Josh Christopher, who ranks 33rd on ESPN’s big board, recently visited and worked out for the team.

If the Sixers do move the No. 28 pick, it won’t necessarily be involved in or related to a Ben Simmons trade, according to Neubeck, who says nothing much has changed on that front.

Philadelphia continues to set a high asking price in discussions involving Simmons and isn’t interested in trading him for a package made up of role players and draft assets. For instance, Neubeck says the Sixers wouldn’t be interested in dealing with the Kings if De’Aaron Fox wasn’t included in Sacramento’s offer. If the 76ers stick to that stance, it’s probably safe to assume Simmons won’t be a King.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

947
Followers
2K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Josh Christopher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Nba Draft#Sixers#Nba Draft#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Arizona State#Espn#Big Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
CBS Philly

Report: Philadelphia 76ers Could Trade First Round Pick, Still Won’t Sell Short On Deal For Ben Simmons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last season, Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was active during the NBA Draft, acquiring Danny Green in a deal that got rid of Al Horford’s contract. Morey then swapped Josh Richardson for Seth Curry, which provided the Sixers with floor spacing and shooting the team desperately needed. He also selected Tyrese Maxey in the first round, and Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed in the second round. There’s a chance Morey will be wheeling and dealing picks again at the draft, which takes place next Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to Kyle Neubeck of...
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons And All The Girls He's Had A Relationship With

Ben Simmons has dated gorgeous women during his NBA career. The player has very good taste, and nobody can deny that. Criticized as he is for his shooting struggles, Ben doesn't miss off the court. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard has been spotted with beautiful women since he entered the league, and that hasn't stopped.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Russell Westbrook Trade

The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles is now a big three. With a blockbuster draft-day trade on Thursday, the Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, last night’s No. 22 overall pick, a 2024 second round and a 2028 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bradley Beal’s wife: Kamiah Adams-Beal

Bradley’s Beal basketball career is one that has taken off in a major way in recent seasons. After being drafted No. 3 overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft, it wasn’t until 2018 when Beal would get some of the recognition he deserved by making his first NBA all-star team. He has since been an all-star again in 2019 and 2021. At just age 28, Beal is known as one of the best scorers in the game and while he’s always been with the Wizards, rumors have constantly circulated about him eventually ending up elsewhere, with a bigger contender.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma Sends A Message To All The Haters After Being Traded From The Lakers: “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Kyle Kuzma is no longer a Los Angeles Laker. The last remnant of the Lakers' young core is now gone, as Kuzma was traded along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and their 2021 NBA Draft pick to the Washington Wizards to bring in perennial All-Star and former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. For LA, this is a move that brings them closer to an NBA championship next season, as they have a big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA Draft news: Lakers sign free agent Chaundee Brown

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have a pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after trading for Russell Westbrook, but they may have added NBA-caliber talent to their organization in the minutes after. Following the signings of versatile former Gonzaga Bulldogs wing Joel Ajayi and high-flyer Mac McClung, the Lakers inked...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: 76ers Ben Simmons trade request to Cavs revealed

The Cavaliers and Sixers had a conversation about a potential Ben Simmons trade, and the request from Daryl Morey is insane. As the NBA Draft approaches, and right behind it NBA Free Agency, the rumor mill is spinning at a ferocious rate. One of the biggest names being tossed into...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Bradley Beal News

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world was turned upside down by trade rumors involving a few of the biggest names in the sport. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly wanted to trade Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. If...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA Draft news: Lakers sign Jalen Suggs’ teammate, Joel Ajayi

The Los Angeles Lakers traded their first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to acquire some guy named Russell Westbrook, but they were still able to land a promising prospect on Thursday: former Gonzaga wing Joel Ajayi. Following the completion of the draft, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers signed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy