Report: 'Very good chance' 76ers trade No. 28 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

The Sixers have had discussions about moving the No. 28 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and are open to trading that selection in a deal for future assets or a veteran contributor, writes Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com, who first reported that the 76ers were exploring trading their first-round selection, hears from a source that there’s a “very good chance” the pick is on the move on or before draft night. Philadelphia’s goal, Neubeck notes, is to add another starter-level player to its rotation, so even if the team trades No. 28 for future assets, it may look to flip those assets for a veteran.

Although the Sixers could be a taxpayer in 2021-22 and the No. 28 pick would give them the opportunity to add an inexpensive young player to the roster, the team feels it doesn’t have a ton of extra “developmental reps” to offer, says Neubeck. Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe are among the young players who will be competing for rotation minutes next season.

Still, the 76ers continue to take a closer look at players who could be options at No. 28 in case they hang onto the pick. Pompey reports that Arizona State wing Josh Christopher, who ranks 33rd on ESPN’s big board, recently visited and worked out for the team.

If the Sixers do move the No. 28 pick, it won’t necessarily be involved in or related to a Ben Simmons trade, according to Neubeck, who says nothing much has changed on that front.

Philadelphia continues to set a high asking price in discussions involving Simmons and isn’t interested in trading him for a package made up of role players and draft assets. For instance, Neubeck says the Sixers wouldn’t be interested in dealing with the Kings if De’Aaron Fox wasn’t included in Sacramento’s offer. If the 76ers stick to that stance, it’s probably safe to assume Simmons won’t be a King.