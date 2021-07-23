Seth Buckner: The Bible says that Jesus is God

Two summers ago, my family drove out to a little lake just Southeast of Seattle for our annual All Church Retreat. We pulled in shortly before check-in, so my husband took our three-year-old out to the water. A few minutes behind them, I meandered over towards the dock full of people I knew. I heard a splash, and immediately there was a commotion among the many adults and kids. I couldn’t tell what had happened until I got to the end of the long fishing dock and found my daughter drenched and in tears. Without looking, she had walked directly off the dock and into the water. One of our friends heard the splash and very quickly dove in after her. Needless to say, she could not walk on the water. One step off, and she began to drown.