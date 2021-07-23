Seth Buckner: The Bible says that Jesus is God
Are you certain that Jesus Christ is the Son of God? Without this belief there will be no salvation, so that makes this especially important to your future. Jesus has always been God. Jesus was not a newcomer when he came as a baby in Bethlehem. John 1:1 says, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” John 1:14a states, “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us…” In the beginning, Jesus already existed.www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
Comments / 0