Randy Orton has not competed inside of a WWE ring since he failed to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match back in June. In his absence, Riddle has continued to try and keep their friendship alive, first by trying to earn Orton a spot in the Ladder Match (he failed), then by channeling his moves (particularly the RKO) in matches. This week's Raw saw Riddle wind up on the receiving end of a two-on-one attack from AJ Styles and Omos, prompting the fans in Kansas City to start chanting for "The Viper" to make the save.