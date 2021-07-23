Cancel
The Rock Smackdown Return Appearance Leaks

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Daniel Bryan officially singing with AEW and CM Punk sure to follow at this point, it’s only right that WWE tries to pull ahead by bringing back one of the biggest names of all time, The Rock. Now, of course, WWE have brought The Rock back multiple times to everyone’s enjoyment, but this time it has to be bigger than ever as AEW are shaping up to really takeover should Bryan and Punk both be on the main AEW roster. How soon can we see this happen for The Rock? WWE Smackdown Venue ‘Stage Collapses’ In Photo.

