Reds place Nick Castellanos on 10-day IL, release former top prospect Jose De Leon

The Reds designated De Leon for assignment Monday. De Leon earned a spot on the Reds' Opening Day roster, but he stuck around with the big club for a little over a month before he was optioned to Triple-A Louisville after posting an 8.35 ERA across his 18.1 innings out of the bullpen. The 28-year-old right-hander was dominant over his last nine relief outings at Louisville (0.96 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 14:3 K:BB in 9.1 innings), and that improved form coupled with his prospect pedigree could be enough for another organization to put in a waiver claim for him now that Cincinnati has dropped him from its 40-man roster.