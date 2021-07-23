Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds place Nick Castellanos on 10-day IL, release former top prospect Jose De Leon

By Steve Adams
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reds announced Friday that right fielder Nick Castellanos has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 20. Castellanos revealed earlier this week that a CT scan found a microfracture in his right wrist. Cincinnati also placed lefty Amir Garrett on the paternity list. Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez and infielder Alejo Lopez were recalled from Triple-A in a pair of corresponding moves. Meanwhile, right-hander Jose De Leon, who was designated for assignment earlier in the week, was released.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Sims
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Nick Senzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Brewers#Il#Ct#Triple A#Wild Card#The National League#Nl#Cardinals#Cubs#Rays#Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds to place Michael Lorenzen on the injured list, Castellanos improving

After the Cincinnati Reds 8-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, manager David Bell noted that reliever Michael Lorenzen would head back to the injured list. He had just returned from a shoulder injury, but he suffered a hamstring strain while scoring a run on a sacrifice fly on Saturday night.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Castellanos: Nearing baseball activities

Castellanos (wrist) could resume baseball activities Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Castellanos landed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a microfracture in his right wrist, but he progressed well this weekend. The 29-year-old is eligible to return as soon as July 30, but a better idea of his recovery timetable could be revealed once he resumes activities.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Castellanos: Could miss several weeks

Castellanos (wrist) could be sidelined for a couple of weeks, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. Castellanos underwent a CT scan recently that revealed a right wrist microfracture, and he's unable to swing a bat for now. It appears likely that the 29-year-old will head to the injured list, and his return timetable depends on when he's able to resume baseball activities. Aristides Aquino and Shogo Akiyama would likely be in line for increased work if Castellanos heads to the 10-day IL.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Castellanos: Still sidelined

Castellanos (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Castellanos hasn't played since leaving Friday's game against the Brewers after a pitch hit his right wrist. He wasn't even available off the bench Sunday, but the Reds don't seem too concerned about any long-term injury for the slugger, whose X-rays came back negative. Tyler Naquin will again slide to right field in his absence, with Shogo Akiyama getting a start in center.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Castellanos: Not starting Sunday

Castellanos (wrist) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Manager David Bell said Castellanos was feeling better Saturday but is still not ready to start the series finale against Milwaukee. Whether the slugger is available off the bench remains to be seen, but the Reds will surely exercise caution in timing the return of their best hitter. Tyler Naquin shifts to right field Sunday, with Shogo Akiyama getting a start in center field.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Castellanos: On bench yet again

Castellanos (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets. Castellanos' usage as a pinch-hitter in Monday's 15-11 loss offered some hope that he might be able to return to a starting role in right field Tuesday, but he'll ultimately stick on the bench for a fourth straight game with the right wrist injury. The Reds likely would have resisted using Castellanos on Monday if the team was truly worried about him landing on the injured list, so he can be considered day-to-day. Aristides Aquino picks up a start in Castellanos' stead.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Castellanos: Scan reveals fracture in wrist

Castellanos (wrist) has a microfracture in his right wrist and is unable to swing a bat for the time being, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The result of Wednesday's CT scan casts doubt on Castellanos' ability to return to the lineup within the next few days. Further, a trip to the injured list now seems possible for the 29-year-old slugger. Additional details about Castellanos' condition should become available within the next couple days. If he does land on the IL, Aristides Aquino and Shogo Akiyama will take on more substantial roles in Cincinnati's outfield.
MLBWTVF

Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos and his son sell shirts for charity

CINCINNATI — From dinger-slinger to a designer, one Reds slugger and his son are getting into the fashion field and discovering a whole new ball game for a good cause. Local T-shirt company Cincy Shirts tweeted they would be selling shirts that Liam Castellanos, son of right fielder Nick, designed. A portion of each sale will be donated to a charity that has yet to be decided.
MLBlindyssports.com

Reds activate RHP Sonny Gray (rib cage) from 10-day IL

The Cincinnati Reds activated right-hander Sonny Gray prior to Sunday’s home game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gray had landed on the 10-day injured list due to a rib cage strain sustained in a victory over the Kansas City Royals on July 7. The 31-year-old Gray started Sunday’s contest. He entered...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jose De Leon: Loses 40-man spot

The Reds designated De Leon for assignment Monday. De Leon earned a spot on the Reds' Opening Day roster, but he stuck around with the big club for a little over a month before he was optioned to Triple-A Louisville after posting an 8.35 ERA across his 18.1 innings out of the bullpen. The 28-year-old right-hander was dominant over his last nine relief outings at Louisville (0.96 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 14:3 K:BB in 9.1 innings), and that improved form coupled with his prospect pedigree could be enough for another organization to put in a waiver claim for him now that Cincinnati has dropped him from its 40-man roster.
MLBFOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos stops by 'Flippin' Bats'

It's back to business as usual after the All-Star Game, but that doesn't mean All-Stars aren't welcomed on "Flippin' Bats." And that's exactly what happened with the first post-break episode of "Flippin' Bats", as Cincinnati Reds All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos stopped by to chat with Ben Verlander. Castellanos is fresh...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Castellanos: Injured list decision pending

Castellanos (wrist) still has a chance to avoid the injured list, but the Reds are expected to make the decision later in the day Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Castellanos is dealing with a microfracture in his right wrist, an injury he suffered after getting hit by...
MLBchatsports.com

Nick Castellanos usage questionable in Reds extra innings loss to Mets

With two outs the bottom of the ninth inning and the tying run on third base, the biggest possible situation in a baseball game, Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos sat on the bench. On Monday night’s 15-11 loss in 11 innings against the New York Mets, the Reds had...
MLBBleacher Report

Reds' Nick Castellanos Reportedly Out 'A Couple Weeks' With Wrist Injury

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos reportedly "could be out for a couple weeks" because of a right wrist microfracture suffered when he was hit by a pitch during Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, per Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. Castellanos revealed the diagnosis Wednesday to Jomboy Media's Chris...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: Nick Castellanos’ late-inning substitution may keep him off IL

Injured Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) sits in the dugout. During an Instagram chat last night with Jomboy Media’s Chris Rose, Cincinnati Reds‘ outfielder Nick Castellanos revealed that a CT scan showed he’d suffered a micro fracture in his right wrist. Castellanos told Rose that he was unable to swing a bat and he’s probably at 50%. Castellanos will rest the injury and see how his body responds in the coming days;
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cincinnati Reds: MLB highlight video shows hypocrisy with Nick Castellanos

Let’s go back to April 3. On that day, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was hit by a pitch from Cardinals’ pitcher Jake Woodford. He would end up scoring on a wild pitch later in the inning, and then stood flexing over the Cardinals’ reliever. That touched off a benches clearing shoving match, where Castellanos was the sole player ejected and suspended for his actions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy