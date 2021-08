Located along the Kennebec River in Augusta, SoKen SUP is one of the newest and most unique business ideas to arrive in Downtown Augusta in a very long time. Maybe you're looking for a new hobby like Kayaking or paddle boarding and don't want to spend a ton of money just to find out you don't like it. The good news is you don't need to spend more than a small fee. That's right; SoKen SUP offers both Kayak and Paddle Board rentals at a very reasonable price.