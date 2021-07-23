Pull Ups For Beginners – 2 Essential Workouts

Pull ups are a must for almost all climbers who are serious about their progression and longevity in the sport. Year on year improvements in strength are essential for grade progression and the lowly pull up is an incredibly versatile tool for this. In essence, it involves the resistance training of the main upper body prime movers in climbing: lats, rhomboids, biceps, trapezius and infraspinatus just to name a few. Add to this the fact that there are almost infinite variations on the pull up and you’ve got an exercise that will serve your performance for literally decades. Addressing the strength element in training is key for longevity in the sport and injury prevention. With the pull up, we have an exercise that – along with its variations – is capable of building strength in almost every muscle in the arm and upper body.