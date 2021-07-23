First NFL coach quits over COVID-19 vaccination requirements

How many more NFL coaches will quit?

Unlike NFL players, coaches don’t have a choice when it comes to whether they want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, the first NFL coach quit because he doesn’t want to get vaccinated.

Courtney Cronin, who covers the Minnesota Vikings broke the news that Vikings’ offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rick Dennison has resigned after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

I would love to know what Dennison plans on doing. Maybe he’s in a good place financially and can take a season off. Or maybe he has a job lined up with a college football team that won’t require him to get vaccinated.

The fact of the matter is that the NFL and their franchises are a private business and can force their employees to get vaccinated.

I would imagine that even though Dennison is the first coach to resign that he could end up now being the last. It will be interesting to see what happens.

