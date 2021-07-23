Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

First NFL coach quits over COVID-19 vaccination requirements

By Paul Jackiewicz
Posted by 
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7L7E_0b68IMry00

How many more NFL coaches will quit?

Unlike NFL players, coaches don’t have a choice when it comes to whether they want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, the first NFL coach quit because he doesn’t want to get vaccinated.

Courtney Cronin, who covers the Minnesota Vikings broke the news that Vikings’ offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rick Dennison has resigned after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

I would love to know what Dennison plans on doing. Maybe he’s in a good place financially and can take a season off. Or maybe he has a job lined up with a college football team that won’t require him to get vaccinated.

The fact of the matter is that the NFL and their franchises are a private business and can force their employees to get vaccinated.

I would imagine that even though Dennison is the first coach to resign that he could end up now being the last. It will be interesting to see what happens.

Feel free to comment below with your thoughts. Also feel free to subscribe to us on YouTube, follow us on Feedly, News Break, Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Want to write about the Giants? Contact us today!

Comments / 0

Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
9
Followers
273
Post
817
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Steele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Covid 19#Giants#American Football#First Nfl#The Minnesota Vikings#Min#Ol#Auburn#Feedly#News Break
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSacramento Bee

Vikings in ‘discussions’ with offensive line coach Rick Dennison over COVID-19 vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings begin training camp next week, and it appears unlikely offensive line coach Rick Dennison will be on the field with players. The team is in discussions with Dennison about the COVID-19 protocols, according to a statement released Friday in response to an ESPN report that said Dennison was off the staff after he refused to get vaccinated. That move had not been made as of Friday afternoon, according to a league source.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Phil Rauscher Isn't Going to Change Things Up On the O-Line

The Minnesota Vikings made some changes to their coaching staff last Friday. Rick Dennison, who served as the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator, is moving into a new role as a senior offensive assistant. His job title is reminiscent of the one the Vikings gave to Gary Kubiak when he came out of retirement. Kubiak was named the senior offensive advisor and was tasked with aiding Kevin Stefanski in his inaugural year as offensive coordinator. Phil Rauscher will fill in Dennison’s O-line role after he was hired as an assistant offensive line coach last season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Sean Payton pours out frustration over Michael Thomas’ baffling decision

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints will be flipping over a new chapter in the franchise’s history, as they are about to experience what life is like for them after the Drew Brees era. It’s not looking so good for them right now, though, especially with the news of wide receiver Michael Thomas being expected to miss at least the early portion of the 2021 NFL season to recuperate from an ankle injury.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLDaily Norseman

ESPN suggests one last offseason move for the Vikings

With just a couple of weeks to go before the start of Training Camp, the Minnesota Vikings are undoubtedly making last-minute preparations before everyone heads to Eagan. While the Vikings have turned around their salary cap situation a bit, the folks from ESPN have suggested one last offseason move for our favorite team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings recently gave local Minnesota quarterback a tryout

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images) Jackson Erdmann. Former St. John’s University quarterback Jackson Erdmann recently had the opportunity to work out for the Minnesota Vikings. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have done their best to utilize some of the talent that is most close to home.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Legend Says Packers Made 1 Big Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

Rivalries never die. Even though he hasn’t played for the Minnesota Vikings in two decades, John Randle has some thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. In an interview with PopCulture, Randle addressed the ongoing acrimony between Rodgers and the Packers organization. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman thinks Green Bay made one major misstep in its relationship with the MVP quarterback.
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Minnesota Vikings Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran WR

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to add a veteran wide receiver to the roster before training camp gets underway next week. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Vikings are planning to sign free agent wideout Dede Westbrook to a one-year deal tomorrow. Westbrook spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Vikings preseason game to be aired live nationally on NFL Network

The league announced that NFL Network would carry 23 live preseason games next month, highlighted by the live pro football debuts of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones — all in Week 1. The announcement makes it two chances...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has Update On Carson Wentz Injury

Carson Wentz got the fresh start he wanted when the Eagles trade him to the Colts earlier this offseason. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows to start. Wentz did not practice on Friday. He’s dealing with a foot injury, and there’s concern it could be serious. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday afternoon Wentz is “out indefinitely” to undergo testing on his injured foot.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Announce 6th-Round Pick From 2020 Has Retired

Retirement has been a trending topic within the Green Bay Packers‘ organization, primarily because of Aaron Rodgers. This time, a Packers offensive lineman made headlines because of it. Green Bay offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak has decided to retire, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The Packers took a chance on Stepaniak...

Comments / 0

Community Policy