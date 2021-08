Today in "help what is happening," Candace Cameron Bure hopped on Instagram to apologize for posting a *checks notes* TikTok of herself talking about the Holy Spirit which many have deemed to be too "seductive." The clip is set to Lana Del Rey's song "Jealous Girl," and features Candace dancing and singing while holding her Bible, along with the caption, "When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit."