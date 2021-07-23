What Are the Causes of Diabetes?
Learn more about the difference between Type 1 vs. Type 2 diabetes and what causes each one. A little more than 1 in 10 Americans – or 34.2 million – have diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. Of those, 1.6 million have Type 1 diabetes, while the rest have Type 2. With the different types of diabetes and the large portion of the population affected, it's easy to get confused by diabetes causes. Is Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes the one that can come on with age and obesity? How much of diabetes is due to genetics?health.usnews.com
Comments / 0