Zach Wilson and New York Jets Suffer Devastating Loss With Tragic Death of Assistant Coach Greg Knapp

Jets fans can finally breath now. After a contract standoff that seemed to have no end, both the New York Jets and Zach Wilson have agreed to terms. Zach Wilson and the New York Jets finally agreed to terms early afternoon on July 29th, 2021. The deal is ultimately worth $35.1 million dollars, with a $22.9 million signing bonus, per Adam Schefter. Zach Wilson gets his money up front, and the New York Jets maintain their offset language in the contract. Wilson was the finally draft pick who needed to be signed, and according to head coach Robert Saleh, the only person absent from the start of camp. Two days into camp, the Jets finally inked their second-overall pick, and maintain some level of security. One party gets paid, one party is protected in the event Wilson isn’t on the roster before his contract expires.