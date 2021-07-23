Zach Wilson and New York Jets Suffer Devastating Loss With Tragic Death of Assistant Coach Greg Knapp
Several months before the New York Jets selected Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the franchise smartly hired renowned quarterback expert Greg Knapp. A well-traveled assistant coach who spent almost a decade of his life as a practice-squad player, he officially joined the Jets in January following a three-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0