Such crypto will be first of its kind in the world. The US city of Miami is planning to delve into the crypto space with its own issue of in-house crypto to be used by city residents. If embraced well, the coin, called MiamiCoin (MIA), will boost the city’s economy by injecting millions of dollars into circulation. The city will partner with Join Free Hold to create the coin on the CityCoin platform. Plans to create the crypto have been in the pipeline since June and were announced in a Twitter post by Mayor Francis Suarez.