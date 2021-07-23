Cancel
Collin County, TX

'Superbug' fungus spread in 2 Collin County hospitals, state health department says

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Updated at 6:55 p.m. with additional information. U.S. health officials say they now have evidence that an untreatable “superbug” fungus has spread in two hospitals in Collin County and a nursing home in Washington, D.C. There were four deaths related to the fungus at two health care facilities...

Collin County, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County health officials say yeast infection that killed 4 not public threat

An emerging, drug-resistant yeast infection new to the U.S. has reportedly killed four in Collin County, but county officials said the general public is not at risk. Candida auris causes invasive infections and can be transmitted in health care settings, a news release from Collin County Health Care Services said. Infections from candida auris are said to be difficult to treat.
