Chicago, IL

Chicago-Style Hot Dogs In ORD United Club!

By Matthew Klint
 9 days ago
While United Airlines has still not restored its pre-pandemic buffet spread to its network of airport lounges, two of the four the United Club in Chicago O’Hare are currently offering Chicago-style hot dogs (well almost…), a delicious that I enjoyed prior to a recent flight. Chicago-Style Hot Dogs In ORD...

