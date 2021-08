Angelina Jolie scored a win in her legal battle with Brad Pitt on Friday as the private judge overseeing their divorce and custody matters was disqualified from the case. Superstars Pitt and Jolie, who have six children and were once Hollywood's highest profile couple, filed to dissolve their marriage in 2016 and have remained locked in a court battle since. In May, the judge appointed to rule on their split -- who had also officiated their wedding in France in 2014 -- made a preliminary ruling to alter a custody order in favor of Pitt, who was seeking more access to the children. But on Friday, a California appeals court ruled Judge John Ouderkirk had financially benefited from separate work with Pitt's attorneys and failed to disclose it, agreeing with Jolie that he should be disqualified.