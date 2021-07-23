Pentagon says report that U.S. approved Chinese drone for purchase ‘inaccurate’

The Department of Defense announced Thursday that its employees, both military and civilian, must disclose their coronavirus vaccination status. If the employees are not vaccinated, they will face a raft of strict protocols that include wearing a mask indoors, being tested multiple times per week, and maintaining distance from others at all times. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Jamal Brown said in a statement, “In accordance with the guidance the President issued today, all military and civilian DoD personnel will be asked to attest to their vaccination status. Personnel unable or unwilling to do that will be required to wear a mask, physically distance, comply with a regular testing requirement and be subject to official travel restrictions.” President Joe Biden had initially excluded the military from his executive order mandating that employees of the federal government get vaccinated or face similar stringent measures.