Technology

Pentagon says report that U.S. approved Chinese drone for purchase ‘inaccurate’

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pentagon said on Friday that drones produced by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose a potential threat to national security and that a media report that they were approved for purchase by the U.S. government was inaccurate. The Hill newspaper last month reported that a Pentagon...

