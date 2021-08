There were a ton of trades that took place at the deadline. The Cincinnati Reds even made a few trades in the final week of the month. But the biggest deal was made by the Los Angeles Dodgers who acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for four prospects. Scherzer is a free agent following the season, while Turner is signed through the 2022 season. Adding those two players would have been a huge boost for the Reds, but it wasn’t to be for so many different reasons – some largely financial, and some likely due to where the team sits in comparison to the Dodgers.