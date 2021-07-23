Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Draught Day

By Mandy Pettit
jacksonvillemag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When Intuition moved to the Eastside five years ago, we hoped to contribute in a positive way to the community that has been here long before us,” says Brad Lange, COO of Intuition Ale Works, a Jacksonville craft brewery. “The Historic Eastside CDC and LIFT JAX have been doing crucial work to combat food insecurity, and to promote the revitalization of the neighborhood with a long-term and sustainable vision. We are excited to be able to support their efforts in a small way.”

www.jacksonvillemag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Eastside#Intuition Ale Works#Jax#Outeast#The Historic Eastside Cdc#Tiaa Bank Field#Downtown Jax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy