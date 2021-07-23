Draught Day
“When Intuition moved to the Eastside five years ago, we hoped to contribute in a positive way to the community that has been here long before us,” says Brad Lange, COO of Intuition Ale Works, a Jacksonville craft brewery. “The Historic Eastside CDC and LIFT JAX have been doing crucial work to combat food insecurity, and to promote the revitalization of the neighborhood with a long-term and sustainable vision. We are excited to be able to support their efforts in a small way.”www.jacksonvillemag.com
Comments / 0