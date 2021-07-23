Recycling Alert! Missed areas to be serviced tomorrow, July 24th.

The Dare County Public Works Department has announced that several previously halted recycling services are scheduled to resume operation on Monday, November 15, 2021. In May 2021, the Public Works Department was forced to shut down the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Recycling Center and to remove recycling trailers from recycling sites in Wanchese, Manns Harbor and Stumpy Point due to a staffing shortage.
The City of Excelsior is seeking proposals to provide refuse and recycling services. The RFP deadline is 4 P.M. on December 15. Respondents may submit written questions and completed proposals to Nalisha Williams at nwilliams@excelsiormn.org. Full Copy of Request for Proposals Refuse and Recycling Services can be found here.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Monday is America Recycles Day, a good day to remind people what can end up in your home blue box. “Plastic water bottles, jugs, aluminum and tin cans, are all good,” according to Jeremy Walters with Republic Services in Las Vegas. What’s not good includes plastic...
A NSW central west town is preparing to evacuate as flooding from days of heavy rain raises rivers across the state. Of prime concern to authorities is the swollen Lachlan River, with more than 8000 people in the town of Forbes in its path. The Bureau of Meteorology forecast major...
SACRAMENTO, November 15, 2021 – Every year, California discards enough plastic to fill 80,000 Olympic-sized pools. In response to a lagging statewide recycling rate and rising public concern about this surge of single-use trash polluting our neighborhoods and ocean, California is modernizing its recycling system to expand reuse and in-state remanufacturing.
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee released the below statement in observance of America Recycles Day. “As a member of the Senate Recycling Caucus, I was pleased that our committee held an informative hearing and accompanying...
ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Annual Christmas Parade in Alderson has been scheduled for Friday, December 3 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Line-up will start at 6:00 p.m. on Virginia Street like the July 4th Parade lines up. It will proceed down Riverview Avenue and across the Alderson Memorial Bridge and disband in front of the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department. Santa will greet children and hear their wishes inside the AVFD. Treats will be provided by the Alderson Women’s Club.
The personal information of donors who donate to organizations with charitable status is now protected by law. Those that make donations will have their names, addresses and phone numbers sealed from the public. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the law last week and also made it so charitable groups must file...
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – WV Secretary of State Mac Warner’s Office is issuing an important notice to West Virginia business owners regarding third-party solicitations to file 2022 Annual Reports on their behalf. The WV Secretary of State’s Office has received information that registered West Virginia business owners are currently receiving...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Monday through Friday, Nov. 15-19, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for sidewalk construction behind the north curb. Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 17-19,...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases increased slightly in West Virginia on Saturday while hospitalizations from the virus decreased. The state added 540 new positive cases on the day, pushing its active total to 6,812, up from 6,727 the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PRINCETON, WV (AP) — A county health administrator in West Virginia has resigned after his department mistakenly administered the wrong dosage of Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shot to about 200 people last month. The Mercer County Health Department’s board accepted administrator Roger Topping’s resignation Tuesday night. During an Oct. 28 vaccine...
Normal business hours at the city's recreation centers resumed Tuesday for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denver Parks and Recreation closed the city's recreation centers in March 2020 because of COVID-19 and didn't begin its phased reopening until this past May. All 30 recreation centers have since reopened, officials said.
Please join us for an online public meeting to discuss Phases 2 and 3 of the Haggard Avenue Corridor Study on November 18th from 5:30 – 7 pm. Your input is needed in order to make the study meaningful to a wide range of users of this important corridor. To access the online meeting, please follow this link. If you prefer to call in to the meeting, phone numbers can be found here. For questions or additional information, please contact the Planning Department at 336-584-2859.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beginning today, the National Weather Service office in Tulsa will change the way it issues certain flood alerts when heavy rain is expected or flooding is occurring. The weather service calls this move the next phase of Hazard Simplification, a project designed to simplify the communication...
Comments / 0