Overcoming Your Own Biases

Happiness is an emotion and joy is a feeling, and as such the latter includes a cognitive appraisal. Both happiness and joy can enhance your relationship. Happiness is a basic human emotion. It was categorized as such by famous emotion researcher and psychologist Paul Eckman, who identified the six emotions that are present in all cultures from birth. These emotions are happiness, sadness, anger, disgust, surprise, and fear. You often notice that a person is happy by their facial expressions (smiling and twinkling eyes) and tone of voice (upbeat and excited). Happiness has been connected to relationships, in that research has shown that those who are happy experience greater marital satisfaction, and vice versa; those who have a great deal of marital satisfaction are often happy. Lucas and Clark (2006) challenged the marriage/happiness boost link often demonstrated by research and found that participants who get married show short-term increases in happiness, which is followed by adaptation back to a baseline level of well-being. They demonstrated that the benefits of marriage may be short-lived when it comes to overall happiness.