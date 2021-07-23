Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
United States Navy

Overcoming Your Own Biases

By Retired Rear Admiral Danelle Barrett
chiefexecutive.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you do when you meet someone new virtually or in person? If you can see them, you may immediately start to size them up and figure out where they “fit in” based on their appearance. We do this automatically because it provides a level of comfort in dealing with the new person, but it is “shoal waters,” as we say in the Navy.

chiefexecutive.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biases#Unconscious Bias#S Voice#Third Person#Language Translation#Navy#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Related
Educationflaglerlive.com

Bias Is Natural. How You Manage it Defines Your Ability to Be Just.

People tend to think having biases is a bad thing. From the Covid-19 pandemic, to education and the workplace, tackling and mitigating bias is very much a topic of conversation. But, if we want to create a more just society we need to first understand biases as natural products of...
Facebookceoworld.biz

4 biases that can sabotage your success and brand

Do you consider yourself an open-minded, rational and logical person? Chances are, you probably aren’t. Like it or not, we’re all controlled by cognitive biases: a series of beliefs, prejudices and preconceived ideas that help us process information quickly and make decisions – though not always the right ones. While this doesn’t have too great an impact on minor choices – what we eat for breakfast, the clothes we wear, the route we take to work – it can have disastrous consequences in other areas of life.
EconomyThrive Global

How to Create Your Own Story

I have built my business career around the longevity and sustainability of the subscription model. There’s something so impactful about it and the association it builds with a customer base. Within this business model are several professional takeaways that translate to personal growth. Here are four ways the subscription model...
Family Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

7 Cognitive Biases That Parents Need to Know About

Our brains rely on rules of thumb, or heuristics, to make decision-making simpler. The cognitive biases that result from heuristic-based thinking often lead us to make faulty decisions. The first step to overcoming our biases is to be aware of them. A cognitive bias is a systematic error in thinking...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Limiting Regrets in Relationships

Everyone knows how shiny new relationships are. We expect to feel the excitement, lust, and the need to be around the other person constantly. We start out navigating our new relationships by putting our best feet forward. We may try to hide our negative side. Our good parts glitter like diamonds for the other person to reflect at us.
SciencePosted by
Ladders

What Harvard scientists say about goal setting

Studies show that goal setting can increase your success compared to those who don’t do this. Setting SMART goals is essential to actually achieve your goals. You should have both short and long-term goals. The science is in from Harvard, and it turns out that goal setting can be one...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Leaders need “User Manuals”

A few years ago I read an article by Adam Bryant, the “Corner Office” Columnist for the New York Times, that led with this provocative question: “What if you had to write a ‘User Manual’ about your leadership style?”. Bryant describes how transparency about our work style – our preferences,...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

10 Ways to Keep Your Relationship Healthy and Fulfilling

A healthy relationship requires constant attention. Trust, dependability, realistic expectations, a positive outlook, and deep caring create the bedrock of a healthy relationship. A healthy relationship requires connection on a physical, emotional, and psychological level, while respecting the needs of each person. It’s pretty safe to say that the vast...
Social Mediatlnt.com

How to Manage a Constant Complainer

Complainers are convinced that your executive team, the dock workers, and the technicians stay up nights trying to figure out how to deceive them, ruin operations, and destroy opportunities. And while HR professionals are known for their listening skills, unfortunately, some listen to complainers, mistakenly thinking empathy will build the...
Economysuccess.com

3 Ways to Practice Radical Kindness with Your Employees

Good leaders know they must be kind to employees. There is no way around it in 2021, as the pandemic redefines what is most important to workers. Today, we’re in the thick of what economists are calling the Great Resignation, where more than 40% of workers want to switch employers. The reasons vary, but employers’ hesitancy to embrace hybrid working is a factor.
RetailThrive Global

5 Tips to Promote Employee Satisfaction

Satisfied employees are more productive, less likely to be sick, and perform better, according to a 2014 study by the University of Warwick. Quick tips for promoting happiness and satisfaction at your workplace:. Create the right work environment. Create a good work-life balance. Be communicative and transparent. Take vitamins and...
HealthThrive Global

The Scientific Benefits of Forgiveness You Should Know

The importance of forgiveness has long been highlighted by the wise people of the world. But did you know that science also backs forgiveness as a critical step that any person can take to create better health and overall happiness?. In this post, I’d like to share important findings of...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How Social Isolation Affects Intimate Couples

Intimate couples can’t meet all their partner’s needs, so they have to rely on support from extended social networks. Intimate relationships without friends in common or acceptance from in-laws are far more likely to fail. East Asian collectivistic cultures come with built-in social networks that are often lacking in Western...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Choose Joy

Happiness is an emotion and joy is a feeling, and as such the latter includes a cognitive appraisal. Both happiness and joy can enhance your relationship. Happiness is a basic human emotion. It was categorized as such by famous emotion researcher and psychologist Paul Eckman, who identified the six emotions that are present in all cultures from birth. These emotions are happiness, sadness, anger, disgust, surprise, and fear. You often notice that a person is happy by their facial expressions (smiling and twinkling eyes) and tone of voice (upbeat and excited). Happiness has been connected to relationships, in that research has shown that those who are happy experience greater marital satisfaction, and vice versa; those who have a great deal of marital satisfaction are often happy. Lucas and Clark (2006) challenged the marriage/happiness boost link often demonstrated by research and found that participants who get married show short-term increases in happiness, which is followed by adaptation back to a baseline level of well-being. They demonstrated that the benefits of marriage may be short-lived when it comes to overall happiness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy