Taylor: Moving out
This is an opinion piece. If you've enjoyed the walking trail at the new Sand Mountain Park or played on its outdoor basketball or sand volleyball courts, then you probably know my dogs. Their favorite thing has been to bark incessantly at any park goer who dares walk behind our house. Though at least one runner referred to them fondly in passing, I'm sure it's been annoying to hear their howls echoing off the back of the rec center when you're trying to enjoy a peaceful day at the park. That shouldn't be a problem anymore now that we've moved.
