Taylor: Moving out

By Daniel A. Taylor
Sand Mountain Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an opinion piece. If you’ve enjoyed the walking trail at the new Sand Mountain Park or played on its outdoor basketball or sand volleyball courts, then you probably know my dogs. Their favorite thing has been to bark incessantly at any park goer who dares walk behind our house. Though at least one runner referred to them fondly in passing, I’m sure it’s been annoying to hear their howls echoing off the back of the rec center when you’re trying to enjoy a peaceful day at the park. That shouldn’t be a problem anymore now that we’ve moved.

ReligionSand Mountain Reporter

FAITH: Yogi Berra, Fred Gailey, postage due and the Gospel

I have been fascinated with stamps ever since childhood. I recall going to the old post office in Newnan, GA and buying a few of the newest issues for only pocket change. A few of those managed to survive. I still look forward to the new issues. Some disappoint, and...

