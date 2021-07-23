Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Gov. Edwards Calls For the Return of Masks, Stops Short of Issuing Mandate

By Matt Parker
Posted by 
K945
K945
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, seeing the increase of Delta variant cases of COVID-19, is urging residents to mask up indoors and to get vaccinated. However, despite his plea for people to follow his newly issued guidelines, he stopped short of issuing any statewide mandates. The Governor laid out some...

Many, LAPosted by
K945

Will Louisiana Start Working After Fed Aid is Cut Off on Saturday?

You can't listen to the radio without hearing a recruitment commercial. Every other restaurant is short-staffed We desperately need people to get back to work, employers are getting desperate. We have seen some of our favorite places scale back hours because they just can't find employees. Businesses being short-staffed became...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

LA Judge Says COVID-19 Vaccine is the Same as Community Service

At this point, I think a lot of people have coming around to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Even my family members that are the most susceptible to wild conspiracy theories are starting to come around to getting the shot in order to protect themselves and the ones they love (even if it has a microchip in it so our Lizard-people overlords can track how many Funyuns we are consuming).
Caddo Parish, LAPosted by
K945

When Does the Latest Mask Mandate Start for Caddo Parish?

Surprising absolutely no one, Caddo Parish has enacted a new indoor mask mandate inside of parish-owned facilities that will go into effect on Monday, August 2, 2021. Caddo Parish Administrator Dr. Woodrow Wilson, Jr. says, 'Safety is our top priority as we continue to battle COVID-19. We want to be as proactive as possible in instituting measures that will keep everyone as safe as possible while conducting Caddo Parish business.'
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

COVID Vaccine Rates May Have Doubled Across Ark-La-Tex

Since the start of the "Delta variant" (Indian variant) surge of COVID-19 in Louisiana, vaccinations have taken center-stage. Medical experts and politicians have both agreed that the only way around the state's current stage of the COVID pandemic is to get more people vaccinated, and fast. COVID vaccines have been...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Wikipedia Lists These Nicknames for Louisiana Cities

There's no doubt about it, Louisiana is the most unique state in the country. Naturally, that means our cities have unique nicknames. Sure, there are other unique states out there. Rhode Island is unique due to being so small you could fit nearly 250 Rhode Islands into Texas. Florida is unique for pretty much all the wrong reasons. Alabama is unique because they invented the toothbrush. If it was invented anywhere else, it would be called the teethbrush.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Expect No Delay for High School Football in Louisiana

Finally, some good news for our Louisiana student-athletes. The Coronavirus pandemic ravaged anything in its path, including pretty much the entire year of 2020. Businesses suffered as life changed overnight for every single one of us. One group suffered in a major way and I felt for them all year...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

How Long Till You’ll Be Able to Bet on Sports In Louisiana?

Former Chairman of Louisiana's Gaming Control Board, Ronnie Jones, talks about the actual implementation of sports gaming in the state, the legislature's bill working its way through the bureaucracy and when bettors will really be able to lay down their cash?. "Even before the sports betting bill was signed by...
EducationPosted by
K945

$350 Benefit Headed to Some Louisiana K-12 School Kids Next Week

With all of the stimulus money flying around over the last 18 months, it can be hard to keep track. There have been multiple rounds of federal stimulus checks and now multiple early payments of the child tax credit rolling out for U.S. parents - perhaps you've missed the recent news about the cash Louisiana is preparing to dish out to some families across the state.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

What Will You Do if Louisiana Gets Shutdown Again?

COVID cases are back on the rise. What will you do if Louisiana shuts down again?. I can only speak for myself, but I would blow a gasket if Louisiana shuts down due to the new COVID-19 variant. I honestly don't think I could financially handle another shutdown if it's anything like 2020. Income loss was obviously the biggest impact for me during last year's long-lasting shutdown, but there are other issues at play for me. For one, it's just been nice lately to get back to borderline normal life. We were restricted for a long, long time. Now, just to be out and about freely has been downright refreshing. I'm not sure I'm ready to lose that freedom, and I think 99.9999% of people reading this will agree.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

25 Ways to Say You’re from Shreveport Without Saying You’re from Shreveport

If there's one thing we know for sure, Shreveport is a very unique place to live! And that may be the biggest understatement of the century!. Louisiana as a whole marches to the beat of a different drummer. Hello? Parishes, anyone? Napoleonic law? With that being said, there are a million ways to tell someone you're from Shreveport without actually saying the words that you're from Shreveport. Yes, our town has a ton of unique attributes that only someone local would know about. That said, we know that we've just scratched the surface when it comes to these locals-only experiences. These are just the first 25 things about Shreveport that we've curated. Trust me, there will be plenty more add ons to the list over the coming weeks, so if you have a 'Tell me you're from Shreveport without saying you're from Shreveport' anecdote to add to the list, I'm all ears!
Bossier Parish, LAPosted by
K945

Looking for a Job? Bossier Schools Now Hiring Bus Drivers

Have you been looking for a job? Maybe you have taken some time off on finding a job because you were hoping to find a job with great benefits. Well if you have a clean driving record, we just stumbled upon a job that may be perfect for you. The Bossier Parish School Board Transportation Department is looking for you. Their website claims they are looking for "caring individuals with a good driving record interested in transporting the children entrusted in our care.".
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

You’re Dead Wrong About the Crime Rate at the Fair Grounds

This week, I've spent a lot of time writing about the Fair Grounds. It started earlier this week with a gallery showing the incredibly depressing current state of Fair Grounds Field. Once that article went out, hundreds of Facebook users in Shreveport rallied around the idea of putting a Top Golf in its place. I wrote about that possibility yesterday and then all Hell broke loose.
Bossier Parish, LAPosted by
K945

You Can Expect Rolling Roadblocks Today on I-20 in Bossier Parish

Drivers can expect slowdowns today, Thursday, July 29, 2021, if they're traveling on I-20 east in Bossier Parish. Pack your patience, because this road work is taking place on I-20 east in Bossier today between the Industrial Drive exit and I-220 at Harrah's Louisiana Downs from 8 am until 12 pm. This is a part of the project to extend I-220 to Barksdale Air Force Base. Unfortunately, this rolling roadblock surprised us because the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development only posts about roads being closed, not rolling roadblocks.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Driverless Delivery Drones Coming to Louisiana Thanks to New Law

The specter of driverless vehicles has been hovering around us for years now. Big-time tech companies have been pouring millions of dollars into research and development of the systems that will allow robotically piloted machines to safely ferry people and goods across publicly-accessible roads, sidewalks, and even in the air above us. Now, thanks to a new bill that already been signed into Louisiana law, we may be seeing these little droids in our state very soon.
Caddo Parish, LAPosted by
K945

Caddo Parish School Employees Get Directive on Covid Leave

As we close in on the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, Caddo teachers and other school employees are being strongly encouraged to get vaccinated for Covid-19. This is not a mandate, but the letter from Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree says employees who have been vaccinated will be eligible for paid Covid leave if they contract the virus.

