This season, the Boston Red Sox have proven that they should not be counted out if they are behind in a game. Not only do they have one of the best records in the MLB, but they also have the most comeback wins of any team. Of the Red Sox’s 63 wins so far, 33 have been comebacks. The team has a mindset that they won’t give up and can come back from any run deficit. This way of thinking has contributed to many dramatic wins for the Red Sox, where they take the lead late into their games, often in the seventh, eighth, or ninth inning.