Verizon offers free Samsung Chromebook to new Fios customers
If you live in one of a few select cities and you’ve been shopping around for a new internet provider, Verizon may have a deal for you. The country’s largest mobile provider is offering some freebies when you make the switch to its high-speed fiber-optic network known as Fios. From now until 9/21/2021, new users to Verizon’s Fios Gigabit plan will score a new Samsung Chromebook 4 along with 2TB of Verizon’s cloud storage service.chromeunboxed.com
