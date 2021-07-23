Cancel
Technology

Verizon offers free Samsung Chromebook to new Fios customers

By Gabriel Brangers
chromeunboxed.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you live in one of a few select cities and you’ve been shopping around for a new internet provider, Verizon may have a deal for you. The country’s largest mobile provider is offering some freebies when you make the switch to its high-speed fiber-optic network known as Fios. From now until 9/21/2021, new users to Verizon’s Fios Gigabit plan will score a new Samsung Chromebook 4 along with 2TB of Verizon’s cloud storage service.

