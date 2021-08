The BMW M5 CS could be the brand’s most interesting cars. There are a lot of brands that claim to have extreme, high-performance sedans but the M5 CS is the real deal. Not only is it lighter, sharper, and more dynamic than ever before but it has two sports seats carved into its backseat, rather than a traditional bench seat. It might be the first ever automobile where people will want to ride in the back while on the track. So when Joe Achilles was given the chance to drive it for a second time, he had to take advantage of the opportunity to review it again.