The voices from Eubank carried to Frankfort

Frankia Colyer, a cousin of Carlee Whitis, speaks out during a town hall meeting in Eubank to address the intersection of Ky. 70 and U.S. 27. Whitis, 19, died from injuries sustained in a crash at the intersection two weeks ago.

It isn't often that state bureaucrats change their plans.

As Chris Harris pointed out so eloquently in a column last week — the human touch gets lost in the maze of state-mandated data-gathering and bare, cold numbers. And government agencies almost always stick to their guns when a decision has been made — no matter how ill-advised it might be.

So you can imagine the jubilation from the Eubank citizens, as well as people all over Pulaski County who drive north on U.S. 27, when it was announced on Thursday that State Transportation Secretary Jim Gray had scrapped plans to put an "RCUT" at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70 in favor of a simple traffic light.

You can say better late than never. And I suppose that's true.

But one has to wonder how many deaths and serious injuries might have been avoided throughout the years had there just been a light there in the first place.

We will never know.

As Eubank Mayor Eddie Hicks pointed out, the intersection has been a dangerous one for decades. Serious accidents have occurred there at an alarming rate since the 60s.

Former Eubank Mayor Frey Todd and Hicks have lobbied for a traffic light for years.

But the "data" indicated that there just wasn't enough traffic on Ky. 70 to warrant stopping traffic on U.S. 27. In other words, traffic flow is more important than the potential disaster of a dangerous intersection.

U.S. 27 and Ky. 70 became a focal point of discussion two weeks ago when a pair of teen-agers were involved in a horrendous collision there. Carlee Whitis, 19, perished as the result of her injuries in the crash. She had just graduated from Pulaski County High. She had her entire life in front of her.

It's more than sad that it took a crash involving two of our community's young people to get bureaucrats to listen. In a town hall type gathering last week, officials from the transportation department heard impassioned pleas from those in attendance. What they wanted was clear — a simple traffic light. What the people got was a power-point presentation on why an RCUT was the way to go.

Thankfully, Gray and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reversed field in this matter.

“Recently, (Beshear) asked me to reanalyze the transportation cabinet's plan on moving forward (with an RCUT)," Gray said in his statement on Thursday. "After much consideration about the path forward to address the concerns at this particular crossing, I am acting on my authority as secretary to authorize a signalized traffic intersection. Traffic signals will provide a familiar and faster way to implement traffic improvements. Advanced warning flashers will also be installed ahead of the signalized intersection to warn drivers of the upcoming stop. We expect to implement the changes in less than three months."

Thankfully, someone listened. And then they acted.

Will a traffic light eliminate accidents entirely from the intersection? Probably not. Human error and other factors can always cause a traffic accident — and those accidents often occur at intersections with traffic lights.

But a traffic light will undoubtedly help. And if it prevents one death in the future, then it's been worth it.

So, Eubank and Pulaski County, you should be proud that your voices were so loud they carried to Frankfort.

You truly made a difference.

JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.