Crofton, NE

Eloise Stewart

Aurora News Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEloise L. Stewart, age 88, of Crofton, died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m., on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Congregational Church of Crofton with Pastor Christina Driver officiating. Burial will be in the Crofton City Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, July 25 at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

www.auroranewsregister.com

