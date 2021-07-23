Eloise Stewart

Eloise L. Stewart, age 88, of Crofton, died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m., on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Congregational Church of Crofton with Pastor Christina Driver officiating. Burial will be in the Crofton City Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, July 25 at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.