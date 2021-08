As we move further into July, the Piedmont blueberry harvest is going strong. Pick a few gallons for great winter desserts as well as a cobbler or pie this week. Freezing blueberries are the easiest of all fruit to process. To freeze blueberries, never run water over them, but pour a quart at a time into a sink of cold water. All tiny and unripe berries will come to the top and float. Take a tea strainer and scoop out all these berries. Run strained berries into another sink of cold water. Place the berries on a towel on the counter to dry and drain. Process two containers of berries at a time before repeating the process. Date the containers before placing in the freezer. Two of the benefits of frozen blueberries is that they taste almost as great as fresh. Second of all, you can pour frozen berries directly while frozen into the mixing bowl when preparing filling for the blueberry cobblers or pies.