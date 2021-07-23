Cancel
Nevada County, CA

Ann Wright: Beautiful sages among us

By Ann Wright Columnist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraditionally known as a culinary herb, sage is the more common name for salvia, and with almost 1,000 varieties world-wide, it is the largest genus in the mint family. Plants in the mint family share common characteristics: opposing leaves, square stems and bilaterally symmetrical flowers. Salvias have a tremendous range of plant and flower color and size; their diversity spans a number of climates and habitats. Salvias can be found on almost every continent. Some varieties, with the most brilliant color palate, are found in the southwest U.S., extending down into Mexico and Central America. Many salvias are quite cold tolerant.

