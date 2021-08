OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 2, and the device is only a few days away. This will be the original successor to the original OnePlus Nord that was released a year ago, and this time, we are looking at somewhat better specs and a better camera. OnePlus has a history of experimenting with finishes and colorways, and this time, we are looking at a fresh coat of paint in the form of Crimson Red, and honestly, this is a color I can get behind.