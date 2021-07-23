Cancel
100 Thieves announce new “luxury” partnership with Lexus

dexerto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article100 Thieves, fresh off a collaboration with Gucci, are going the extra mile with a new partnership. The gaming and esports org named Lexus as their “official luxury automotive partner” on July 23. This new collaboration marks the first between 100T and a car company, as Lexus look to further...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Cars#Lexus Is#Innovation#House#Nadeshot#T#Esports Org
