I don’t often go back far enough when I’m writing and researching my stories for 365 TTC so today let’s go a little further than we normally do. Formed in 1887 and organized May 7th, 1910, Upton County was named in honor of John Cunningham Upton, a distinguished Confederate officer who was killed at Manassas in 1962. The county is made up of sheep raising and cattle with dotted oil wells throughout. It was mainly a stock raising county. The original county seat was Upland, which would now be considered a Texas Ghost Town. It happens to be just about 10 miles north of Rankin so one of these days I’ll try and find it and take some pictures for you guys.