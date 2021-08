After experiencing the joys of parenthood, musical duo A Great Big World transforms a lullaby into a sweeping celebration of the power of love in ‘Glowing.’. “Bring on the storm,” sings Ian Axel, one half of A Great Big World, at the start of the duo’s new song. “Glowing.” Against the quiet backdrop of a single piano, he delivers a heartfelt proclamation, that he will face the rain, the snow, and any adversity because he’s “Got a little bit of love / To keep us dry.” As Ian and his AGBW partner Chad King come together, the song surges and swells into an orchestral burst of joy. “We’ll be shining when the lights go dark / Just a little spark keeps the fire glowing / We’ll be ready when the waves get rough / Just a little love’s enough to keep us going.”